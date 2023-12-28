Edge | Import Collections
in edge the button collections give access to colections - how to in vivaldi how to import collections from edge
brgds kjdata
DoctorG Ambassador
@kjdata You can not import such collections.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Title is not the place for the body post.
Regarding the question,
You will probably need to save them as Bookmarks and import like that.
You can search for a Chrome conversor or something, it will probably work on Vivaldi too.
Also,
Some useful links:
