How to retrieve Vivaldi version when GUI seems broken ?
Is there any way to retrieve the Vivaldi version from the terminal ? After upgrading to Linux openSUSE 20230621 Vivaldi does start but the GUI is broken in such a way that nothing is visible. A vivaldi --help does not seem to exist and simply starting Vivaldi from a terminal produces too much output to retrieve any sensible information.
DoctorG Ambassador
@putrokasi In shell:
vivaldi --version
mib2berlin
@putrokasi
Hi, and
--disable-gpushould start Vivaldi.
