Workspaces getting mashed together issue
-
Is it just me or anyone else's all existing tabs gather into the default workspace. If I never used workspaces maybe I wouldn't have bothered but now seeing 600 tabs in a single tree without any order is giving me anxiety. It's been the third time this has happened and I'm not fixing it again until the devs take any action about it.
Also just need to say I love the project as a whole but I think the devs should keep new features in beta until they are fully assured everything is ok to use.
-
mib2berlin
@zerohero
Hi, I run a 350 tab session with 6 workspaces since weeks, no workspace mash happen.
I know some user report this in the forum but the developer and tester team could never reproduce this.
Does Vivaldi crash lately for you? This can corrupt your profile and then such random issues happen.
I can only recommend to enable session auto save in the new session panel.
Vivaldi save the last 3 sessions with all tabs and workspaces.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@zerohero Did you disable workspaces at any point? If you do, you will be asked if you wish to move the tabs or close them.
Moving them would move them to the default window.
After enabling workspaces again, you can move all the tabs to the now empty workspace.