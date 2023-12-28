Unexpected behavior, but URL is the same?
While developing, I frequently have to turn off Javascript to test things. If I type:
chrome://settings/content/javascript
The URL refreshes to
vivaldi://settings/content/javascript
And shows me the Javascript on/off toggle buttons
But, if I enter the URL (vivaldi://settings/content/javascript) directly into the address bar and press enter, it takes me to the top level of the browser Settings instead of the Javascript toggle page
Why does the redirect from chrome:// work but entering the URL directly doesn't work?
My info:
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
mib2berlin
@kendawson
Hi, this is a bit miss leading, the refresh is not a redirect, you are still on the Chrome page.
They want to remove all "Chrome" from Vivaldi.
vivaldi://settings open the Vivaldi settings
chrome://settings open the Chromium settings but show vivaldi://settings
This is a bit annoying.
There is an experimental setting to disable this, open vivaldi://experiments
Cheers, mib
Thank you @mib2berlin I will check it out. I appreciate the explanation of what is happening with the URLs.