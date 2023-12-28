Crash on open in Secure Folder
SuneEnough
System info:
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
SM-A528B/DS
OneUI 6.0
Android 14
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
I'm currently using Vivaldi without issue. However, when I open my phone's Secure Folder and try to use Vivaldi there, it instantly closes and doesn't function. I tried the troubleshooting step of clearing the cache, but it didn't work. Most other troubleshooting steps were impossible to try on account of not being able to open the app at all.
mib2berlin
@SuneEnough
Hi, there is a bug report about this issue but it is not confirmed at moment:
VAB-8378
On my s23 ultra after the latest updates the app no longer works in my Samsung secure folder. Uninstalled and reinstalled it to try and fix it.
I add a link to this thread and I hope the Vivaldi developer can tackle this after the holidays.
Cheers, mib