Bug on Vivaldi panels
rafaelkbarros
Hi everyone. I have Vivaldi either for Windows and for Kubuntu. I also have Vivaldi installed in the computer I use at work. Lately i've been facing some trouble in either of the OS whenever I try to resize the panels. The first thing that happens is that when the mouse turns into those two side arrows, instead of resizing, it closes the panel. Then, nothing inside the panels can be clicked. The same thing happens when I visit a web site.. no links can be clicked. Then I have to restart Vivaldi so as to recover this bug results. Does anybody else have this kind of trouble?
mib2berlin
@rafaelkbarros
Hi, this is a bug with enabled floating for panels and this is fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta) of Vivaldi.
I guess we get it fixed in stable in one of the next minor updates.
Workaround. disable floating, change size, enable it in the panel settings.
No idea about the second issue, I cant remember of a report in the forum lately.
Cheers, mib
rafaelkbarros
Wow!! quick and simple! But indeed, this is a bug and I hope Vivaldi fixes it soon!! About the second issue, try risezing without the workaround you mentioned. I suppose it will happen to you too. You just can't access anything with a click after you fail to resize the panels
mib2berlin
@rafaelkbarros
Simple disable this annoying feature.
No, the second issue is fixed in the snapshot, too.
You can check the change logs for the next update if the bug is listed:
VB-102069
Unable to Resize Floating Panels
Cheers, mib