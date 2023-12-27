Website translation, not possible!
Dear Vivaldi team! Couldn't we use Google translator instead? The translator built into Vivaldi is unable to translate Slovak pages! I don't want to use Google Chrome just for that!
@Ped8203
Hi and no, this would cost Vivaldi a lot of money, Google services are not free.
But it should work, please add 2-3 example links for other user to test and your Vivaldi, Android version and device.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Install Google Translate instead, it will add a submenu entry on Vivaldi to invoke it.
@Zalex108
Hi, I have G. translate installed, how do you do this?
G Translate | RedMi Note 7 Pro | A10
Not installed on the Samsung, I'll check tomorrow.
@Zalex108
Ah yes, I know this but it doesn't help for the whole page.
Oh....
Confused that.
But,
A search engine can be added pointing to GTranslate and do it from there.
The URL composition is on the Search engines mega Post
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
@Zalex108
NP, I don't use translate often but it work suitable for me.
Chrome/Edge does better but they have really state of the art translators and ten times more developers than Vivaldi (if that's enough).
I have the SE from the time of Opera!
Just inherited to V before the Lingvanex and still used.
It's comfortable to have more options available.