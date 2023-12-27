Play audio in background stopped working
Today the brilliant function of playing YouTube videos in the background, when using other apps etc, stopped working for me.
I still have it enabled in the settings. Tried switching it off and on again, restarting, no joy.
Any suggestions?
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.110
Android 13; SM-S901B Build/TP1A.220624.014
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Hi, I can't reproduce this on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable
Maybe a Samsung only bug? But we got no other reports in the forum lately.
You can test this with the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), it is independent of your stable install.
The last option would be a reset of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Works fine here
@mib2berlin thank you so much. Where would I find a link to the beta? I was not aware of it
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Search the playstore for Vivaldi snapshot or download > https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/
I mostly use the snapshot, new features and bug fixes but sometimes new bugs also.
Thanks loads - its late here - i will give it a try tomorrow and report back.
you said if that doesnt work you suggested a "reset" - what would that entail? going to app settings and deleting all data?
Also - thank you so much for your support over several threads!
oh - it is working again - no idea what that was about - seems to work fine now! Sorry to bother you all with that but thank you so much!
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Yes, reset in the app settings.
If you use sync it is not much of a problem but history, tab stacks and some more is not synced.
EDIT: I am glad it work now for you again.
Good,
Check about
Battery Saver And Deep Sleep / Limit background activity?
thank you all. Will keep an eye on it. wondering if I did something stupid or something. Very grateful for the kind support.