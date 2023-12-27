Vivaldi delays to open
Hi Comunity, since a few weeks ago, Vivaldi delays a lot to load pages at start up, I donot know why , but what i discovered is maybe due to Last pass as soon as this extension loads itself then Vivaldi starts to work.
Any tips to solve this trouble?.
Thank you and have all of you a very happy new year¡¡¡¡
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the basic Troubleshooting steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@Juguille
Hi, check if the setting Lazy Load Restored Tabs is enabled in Settings > General.
If you can verify LasstPass do this you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
To test this, start Vivaldi in a terminal with
--disable-extensions.
Cheers, mib
Also check
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/721849