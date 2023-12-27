Mouse Gesture for ''Stack Tabs by Hosts'' doesn't work?
I can't believe it, but I see that there now is indeed a mouse gesture option for Stack Tabs by Hosts in Vivaldi 6.5, which is cool, but it doesn't seem to work, can anyone confirm? So if I perform the mouse gesture, then I do get to see it in the statusbar, so it's recognized but nothing actually happens.
@RasheedHolland I do not see any such option for mouse gestures.
The Tab context menu item could be added to other menus in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation.
I don't have the option written as "Stack Tabs by Hosts" but just as "Stack Tabs" and "Unstack Tabs" but they work for me indeed as stack by host if 2 or more tabs from the same host exist, I just tried with 3 tabs opened from this forum and 3 tabs in youtube.
I've set a square counterclockwise for stacking, clockwise for unstacking, and I confirm them working.
Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 here
Well, this is just crazy stuff, how come I all of a sudden don't get to see this option anymore? There is something fishy going on, almost as if Vivaldi can change its behavior from out of the blue. I do see the ''Stack Tabs'' option, so I will try this.
I have added a screenshot as proof that I really was able to make a mouse gesture for "Stack Tabs by Hosts", see link. EDIT: I have tried the ''Stack Tabs'' option but it does not stack tabs by host! What on earth is going on?
@RasheedHolland Have you installed Stable over Snapshot version at some point?
No, it's the first time I installed Viv 6.5, so it's an upgrade from 6.4, to be exact it's: 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit). This is on Win 10 Home.
But I now think that I'm not getting to see it, because I already added this mouse gesture, but then shouldn't I see it in a new profile?
And here is more proof that the mouse gesture for ''Stack Tabs by Hosts'' was actually registered in Vivaldi, but like I said, it does nothing. So can Vivaldi just magically get rid of certain options and features or what? I hope a developer can explain this.
BTW, I decided to install a new standalone version of Vivaldi 6.5, and now I also don't get to see it anymore, this is totally nuts. So are there any hidden features in Vivaldi or what? But why would I only get to see it once?
Can a developer perhaps respond to this? I have already made a bugreport. This is the weirdest thing ever.
@RasheedHolland The developers rarely comment here. You may receive an email reply to your bug report; such as confirmed or cannot reproduce,
Since you no longer see it, who cares about some random glitch that cannot be reproduced?
I wouldn't call it a glitch. I'm trying to figure out why Vivaldi showed me this option, and then all of a sudden it's gone just like magic. So yes I care, especially because it was a feature that I requested, so I got very excited when I saw it, but it doesn't actually work sadly enough.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2
I thought I already explained that it doesn't work correctly on Vivaldi, at least not out of the box. It didn't seem to stack tabs by host at all. I don't see how any extension could do this in the first place.
Tha author (a former user of this forum) updated it, and now works out of the box like a charm. Try it and you won't regret it.
OK cool, will check it out on Vivaldi 6.1 which I still use as a test version. Or actually, I just remember that I have also installed a fresh Vivaldi 6.5, I will report back soon.
Why is this new Vivaldi feature so fantastic?
Because it is automatic!!!
I have checked Otto Tabs out, and you're right, it now does work and is kinda cool. But like I said, I want to be in control over when tabs should be stacked by host, so I still need a mouse gesture for this. But I agree, it's a cool extension, didn't even know that extensions were capable of this.
Use it for two weeks and tell other users how it goes.
Well, I already said it's a cool extension, but for example in one workspace I don't want to stack tabs by host, but there is no way to disable extensions per workspace, so it's not the best solution for me. But weird that Vivaldi hasn't implemented this feature itself, clearly the API is already there to autostack tabs by host.
Please consider statistics as a valid science. You can't have everything you want.