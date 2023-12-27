@Pesala said in Mouse Gesture for ''Stack Tabs by Hosts'' doesn't work?:

@RasheedHolland I do not see any such option for mouse gestures.

@iAN-CooG said in Mouse Gesture for ''Stack Tabs by Hosts'' doesn't work?:

I don't have the option written as "Stack Tabs by Hosts" but just as "Stack Tabs" and "Unstack Tabs" but they work for me indeed as stack by host if 2 or more tabs from the same host exist, I just tried with 3 tabs opened from this forum and 3 tabs in youtube.

Well, this is just crazy stuff, how come I all of a sudden don't get to see this option anymore? There is something fishy going on, almost as if Vivaldi can change its behavior from out of the blue. I do see the ''Stack Tabs'' option, so I will try this.

I have added a screenshot as proof that I really was able to make a mouse gesture for "Stack Tabs by Hosts", see link. EDIT: I have tried the ''Stack Tabs'' option but it does not stack tabs by host! What on earth is going on?

https://imgur.com/QjStly4