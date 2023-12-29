This is what greets me every morning..I've no clue how to "end" it.

I'm not sure if this acually is intended to be like this, but seem to remember that it's not...:

This is what I see in all 1st and 2nd level tabs:



Yes - it's not very pretty, and I have to refresh every single window each morning... (100's of pages...)

Isn't it logic that these also keep their "mini-picture" ..same as the "mini-pictures" on Speeddial page; They have to be updated manually

PROBLEM = My cache?

Maybe it's my cache that has gone out of sync or has something wrong with it?

I have tried purging Buffered Images and Files via vivaldi://settings/clearBrowserData Delete ...to no avail.

SOLUTION NEEDED =

A way to not have to reload each page individually ("A cache-reset?" ) so that all tabs display miniature picture of the webpage as it was the last time I opened that page.

Oh...and because I have thousands of pages set up in Workspaces I've no option to make New Profile...yet. I don't feel safe enough juggeling this as I'm afraid of losing 3 months work (well: Have backup)

Any ideas?