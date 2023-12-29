Blank tab thumbnails (TabStack | 1st /2nd Level Problem)
-
This is what greets me every morning..I've no clue how to "end" it.
I'm not sure if this acually is intended to be like this, but seem to remember that it's not...:
This is what I see in all 1st and 2nd level tabs:
Yes - it's not very pretty, and I have to refresh every single window each morning... (100's of pages...)
Isn't it logic that these also keep their "mini-picture" ..same as the "mini-pictures" on Speeddial page; They have to be updated manually
PROBLEM = My cache?
Maybe it's my cache that has gone out of sync or has something wrong with it?
I have tried purging Buffered Images and Files via vivaldi://settings/clearBrowserData Delete ...to no avail.
SOLUTION NEEDED =
A way to not have to reload each page individually ("A cache-reset?" ) so that all tabs display miniature picture of the webpage as it was the last time I opened that page.
Oh...and because I have thousands of pages set up in Workspaces I've no option to make New Profile...yet. I don't feel safe enough juggeling this as I'm afraid of losing 3 months work (well: Have backup)
Any ideas?
--
ModEdit: TitleEdit: Sentence construction Edit: Title to mirror more correct subject title
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Totto I do not see this with Vivaldi Stable 6.5.3206.48.
-
I have this only with (old?) tab stacks. a newer tab stack doesn't have this problem.
Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 Win10 22H2
-
EDIT-the-day-after:
New morning,- and those blank tab thumbnails are back...
ORIGINAL POST:
I think this solved (still observing, but 88% sure):
vivaldi://settings/clearBrowserData with deleting both
"Cookies and site data"
+
"Buffred pictures and files"
..strange... would have thought that "pictures and files" would be enough.
-
Not just blank thumbnails, but several of the images on the start page have disappeared too. First it was just the same 2 images, but it's recently started with a few others too.
-
lukasadrian
Same problem on my startpage with my SpeedDial thumbnails. I think it came with the last update.
6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@lukasadrian said in Blank tab thumbnails (TabStack | 1st /2nd Level Problem):
Same problem on my startpage with my SpeedDial thumbnails. I think it came with the last update.
6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hi,
Those are mostly different things, I guess.