High battery drain(?)
guinnessdotsquirrel Ambassador
Hi,
I am using v6.4.3171.134 of Vivaldi on my Nothing Phone 2. Have noticed that the battery usage is sky high (around 38%). I had not played movies or anything.
Is this normal? What can I do here?
mib2berlin
@guinnessdotsquirrel
Hi and no, this is not normal.
I had to restart my device to get a realistic display:
Hi,
Are you comparing to previous versions?
Previous phone?
Or this is a New Phone, new browsing habits, new visited sites...?
You have to provide information of your Systems and previous situation when reporting.
guinnessdotsquirrel Ambassador
Hi, this happened (I think) since updating my phone to Android 14. I had performed a hard reset beforehand.
Ok,
A starting point to check, A14
Stable/ Test?
Official Rom?
You could try the Snapshot and see what happens.