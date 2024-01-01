Empty bottom Toolbar
-
strelniece
What is this, and how to get rid of it?
A while back suddenly there appeared a bar at the bottom of the screen. The one with a plus and up-arrow.
What the hell is the idea? It obstructs the screen and doesn't seem to add any reasonable function.
How to get rid of it?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mib2berlin
@strelniece
Hi, this is a bug happen if you change some default settings, iirc:
Disable "Show Tab Bar"
Enable "Enable Tab Stacking" but not using stacks.
This is the stack viewer:
This bug is reported and confirmed in the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
Specific toolbar I need help with
Hi guys and a happy new year.
From time to time, like a bug, this weird toolbar shows up in Vivaldi browser. I have drawn a red box around it near the bottom of the screenshot.
When I click at the ^ sign or the + sign, nothing happens. I have scurried the settings but can't find how to turn it off. Sometimes, when I'm lucky, this toolbar disappears on its own. I emailed Vivaldi support but never got an answer.
I am using an Android 13 Xiaomi device.
Thank you in advance for any assistance.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Phone Model: |
--
This is related to the TabStacks and hidden Tabs Bar.
Check that on settings.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/721834
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps