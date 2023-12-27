Hide tab stack icon
Rymdkejsaren
The tab stack favicon changing depending on what tab you have active causes unnecessary visual clutter.
My suggestion: remove the favicon entirely for tab stacks. Alternatively/additionally, allow users to set a custom icon.
And, of course, add the ability to color tabs & tab stacks. Vote for this if you haven't already. It needs to be an option.
Combined, these two options would make tab stacks a lot easier to navigate.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rymdkejsaren Settings, Tabs, Tab Options:Display Close Button
On Left Side
Permanently
This helps to remove the clutter. And can be used in combination with the mod to change tab group colors. I still wish Vivaldi allowed users to choose an icon associated with each stack. They used to do this a number of versions back, but the selection of icons was severely limited, and this option seems to have disappeared.