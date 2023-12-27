Minor update(3) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.4
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to handle CVE-2023-7024 and a fix for the default Bing search.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Great to see, thanks for that!
-
ksx4system
was the multiple windows bug fixed yet?
-
mib2berlin
@ksx4system
Hi, which bug do you mean, Vivaldi open a new window from external apps with share.
This was fixed.
Cheers, mib
-
daisyflower
Tab Stacking Problem still exist.
If I turn off Tab Stacking in Tab Setting, "Open in new tab stack" still appear when I long tap in web link/URL.
when I press "Open in new tab stack" make vivaldi browser Crash.
but this problem doesn't exist in Snapshot v6.5
-
mib2berlin
@daisyflower
Hi, please read the change log, this bug is not listed as fixed.
We are still at 6.4 in the stable channel.
Cheers, mib
-
@mariap Nice post thanks.