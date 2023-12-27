Vivaldi High CPU Usage and Huge IndexedDB Folder
Recently, I noticed that Vivaldi is using 50-100% of the CPU and the IndexDB folder is 27 GB. After some digging I found out that it was due to the WhatsApp extension. I don't have an explanation of how it ended up at 27 GB as I don't even use it that often.
Just leaving this here for anyone struggling with high CPU usage. Check what is in your toolbar and check the folder sizes under your profile (
Vivaldi/Default/).
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (arm64) macOS: Version 14.2.1 (Build 23C71) JavaScript: V8 12.0.267.10
Hi,
If I recall,
chrome://chrome-urls
ServiceWorkers-internals
Clean up from there any unknown / unwanted
(This is the place to clean up those files safety, also for some kind Spam Notifications Pop Ups)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thank you. I hope it doesn't happen again, but if it does I will try your suggestion.
This time around I ended up deleting my profile.
Ups!
Had a Time Machine Backup?
If not... Time to start
Follow the above links.
@dgenchev Was is auto downloading every video sent in a chat?
@Chas4 Could be. I should have checked, but I deleted the folder. Also, I really doubt there was 27 GB of video.
Found the files in the trash and it turns out the WhatsApp dir nearly 15K *.ldb files varying in size from 223B to to 2.7M.
This is the output of
ls -alhSr ~/.Trash/Vivaldi/Default/IndexedDB/https_web.whatsapp.com_0.indexeddb.leveldb/
Gifs, Emoticons...
All this things gets lots of space