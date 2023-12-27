@regberesford Now I see what is going on - I was going via the top menu options ie. FILE>open saved sessions (and where the save session is also) and that is what i remembered where the management of the session saves were. That is where

That said, Side panel. Not only delete but editing i can see also of the saved sessions and pressing - or the delete button is working.

I see that in March 2023 (Linked below) some people were discussing the same thing about where the delete button disappeared to but this is good now, especially the ability to see what is in the session

Thanks again for your help and screen shots.

Old thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84733/where-s-the-delete-session-button/12