Saved sessions How to delete or did delete dissapear?
regberesford
Hey there.
I am a regular session save, wish it was automatic.
I've recently noticed the ability to delete the saved sessions, has disappeared.
a) Is this a bug?
b) Has the delete button moved elsewhere?
Thanks crew.
Currently using:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22635.2552)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
Pesala Ambassador
@regberesford There should be + - buttons next to the Search field in the Sessions Panel. Click the - button to delete the selected session(s).
@Pesala Thanks for the reply Pesala. I double checked and there are no - and + options. I cant even select a bunch of sessions like i vaguely remember and doing bulk deletes.
Pesala Ambassador
@regberesford You must be looking in the wrong place.
Introducing the Sessions Panel
The Open Saved Sessions dialog is still available, but is now redundant.
@regberesford Now I see what is going on - I was going via the top menu options ie. FILE>open saved sessions (and where the save session is also) and that is what i remembered where the management of the session saves were. That is where
That said, Side panel. Not only delete but editing i can see also of the saved sessions and pressing - or the delete button is working.
I see that in March 2023 (Linked below) some people were discussing the same thing about where the delete button disappeared to but this is good now, especially the ability to see what is in the session
Thanks again for your help and screen shots.
Old thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84733/where-s-the-delete-session-button/12
Great, i will check the link Introducing the Sessions Panel
Pesala Ambassador
@regberesford At the bottom of the Sessions Panel, there is a checkbox:Automatic Session Backup