Extension support
-
I need Adguard, ublock, privacy, ghostery, AdBlock plus and tampermonkey support extension....
-
mib2berlin
@bibeku255
Hi and welcome to the forum.
You cant know this but we have about 6000 feature requests already and this one since 2018.
It is tagged as "Will not do".
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions/2
You can search the forum for existing request or use a user page with a request database:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
-