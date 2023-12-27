Repeated crashing with newest update secure logins?
jennybento
I'm on a mac laptop (M2 Pro) on OS 14.2.1 using Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (arm64). All day, it has crashed, usually upon submitting a page with secure login. I also had some issues loading secure websites even though my wifi was stable and other sites were loading.
I tried to purchase something on bath & body works through pay pal and signing into pay pal through their cart triggered this repeatedly. Signing into chase.com and schwab.com did as well, so I imagine it might be security related, especially from one site through another. I also had issues when attempting to authenticate schwab through a connection on empower and paypal through a connection on Bath & Body works. The other thing I am using a lot around the times of these crashes is the Bitwarden plug in, but not every time it happens. For example, if I secure sign into these sites using an auto paste from the extension or not, it's still crashing. This is happening so frequently I will need to use a different browser or roll back.
Hi,
I remember to see this Report confirmed last week.
Not sure if fixed already on some Snap.
Wait for someone with fresh info.
Also,
jennybento
thanks! I did some searching and didnt see anything exactly similar but I'll check it out!
Hi,
Did you mentioned about that last week?
Is there a report related?
Sudden close on secure login / payment sites
Thx
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 I had not found a related report.
Ok
Thx
I'll check again.
Thx
Ok,
AFAIK, I've mixed the problem with the Mobile Platform, a week ago were a on SecureLogins / Payments failing or crashing Vivaldi.
Recent update fixed.
So in Desktop seems another thing.