As a "StandAlone/Manual Update" User.

i've jumped from version 5.6.2867.40 to 6.4.3160.34

And in this Newer Version, From anywhere (ShotCut/StartMenu/mht File) That i Open Vivaldi (My Default Browser)

Instead of Using The Desktop (Win10) That i'm On/Focused

He Push Back to Desktop That i Have Closed Vivaldi Before

If he Are Already Oppened, Instead of Using The Window/Instance Open, He Simple Open a New One

AND if i push a New Tab From a "App" Window, He Literally Open 2 Windows, The Last Closed One (The Default i've Setted) and The One That I Clicked to Open from App

I Already Maked a Tour on Settings to see if That is Optional

As i don't have finded anything related, i Want to Ask if Have a "Flag" or somenting to disable That

And Also i Ask if this is a Bug or are Intended from Developers

in Any Case, to me, Is Annoying, Because it's Disorganized

If Possible, i Would like to Have This As Optional Setting/Flag