Annoying Multi Window/Instances on Vivaldi 6.0+ Version's
As a "StandAlone/Manual Update" User.
i've jumped from version 5.6.2867.40 to 6.4.3160.34
And in this Newer Version, From anywhere (ShotCut/StartMenu/mht File) That i Open Vivaldi (My Default Browser)
Instead of Using The Desktop (Win10) That i'm On/Focused
He Push Back to Desktop That i Have Closed Vivaldi Before
If he Are Already Oppened, Instead of Using The Window/Instance Open, He Simple Open a New One
AND if i push a New Tab From a "App" Window, He Literally Open 2 Windows, The Last Closed One (The Default i've Setted) and The One That I Clicked to Open from App
I Already Maked a Tour on Settings to see if That is Optional
As i don't have finded anything related, i Want to Ask if Have a "Flag" or somenting to disable That
And Also i Ask if this is a Bug or are Intended from Developers
in Any Case, to me, Is Annoying, Because it's Disorganized
If Possible, i Would like to Have This As Optional Setting/Flag
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
First of all, try on s clean Profile.
Rename your's and let V create s new one and see what happens.
More info
Start with the basics Troubleshooting steps.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 Thank's for The Attention
About The Info you Asked for Add, i Have Written on Report
But i Will Follow The Model You Showed As i Understand That Will Help
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34(Now 6.5.3206.42) StandAlone
This Behavior Happens Since I'm Installed The Above Version
Windows 10 LTSC 21H2 Build 19044.1889
About The CleanProfile/Troubleshooting
As StandAlone User I'm Literally Set Every Setting From "Zero" in Every Install
Including Check Synced Cloud Data to Avoid Any Conflict from Old Version to New One
It's a Clean Install, not a Update, Except the last One From 6.4 to 6.5
that i Made a Update for Check if The Behavior Keeps, And He Keeps
I Already Tested In Another Account
Also in Another System (Windows 10 LTSB 1607)
And Today in A Virtualizated One (Same Win10 21H2)
With A New Install (With the 6.4 Version, Fresh And Without Any Setting)
Installed on System and Another StandAlone, Both With The Same Behavior
I Would Like to Ask Again if this is a Bug or are Intended from Developers
And If Possible, i Would like to Have This As Optional Setting/Flag
Will need to wait for an answer or some more reports.
I'm on W11 with latest V, Stable and Snap as Standalone as well, I'll try to check the Desktops feature since I usually don't use that.