Activate "Address bar at bottom". (Deactivate "show toolbars while scrolling" if necessary.)

The address bar hides when scrolling down a page, but the tab switcher button shifts a few pixels to the left!

It resets when you scroll up again and release finger. It's a minor UI glitch but kinda annoying.

Also happens in landscape mode. It does not happen on my Galaxy pad.

Normal scrolling with the address bar not hiding acts normal.

Is this a bug (or feature)?