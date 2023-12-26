Tab switcher button shifts when hiding upon scroll down
-
- Activate "Address bar at bottom".
- (Deactivate "show toolbars while scrolling" if necessary.)
The address bar hides when scrolling down a page, but the tab switcher button shifts a few pixels to the left!
It resets when you scroll up again and release finger. It's a minor UI glitch but kinda annoying.
Also happens in landscape mode. It does not happen on my Galaxy pad.
Normal scrolling with the address bar not hiding acts normal.
Is this a bug (or feature)?
-
mib2berlin
@OscarBrownbread
Hi, show tab bar (default) must also be disabled.
I can confirm this.
You can report this issue to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm this internally.
These UI glitches get not a high priority, I had never noticed if you don't report it here, anyway:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks! I have reported it: VAB-8505
Yea, I can imagine it'll be low priority but it's nice to contribute with my first bug report.
-
mib2berlin
@OscarBrownbread
Thanks for the detailed report, confirmed!
Cheers, mib
-
This issue is fixed in Vivaldi 6.5. I'm pleasantly surprised; it didn't take long.