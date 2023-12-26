Emails Not Sending
Vivaldi mail has suddenly and randomly decided to stop sending some emails. They sit in the Outbox, and won't move. The first time it happened, I checked the server settings and my password was missing. Entered my password, and emails sent. Now, my server status is Verified, but emails are not sending. Here is my Vivaldi info:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 0eec5d00da5f8e6dff3d9f7aec7d23ed50ce7479
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/kevin/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Hi,
Have you rebooted?
@Zalex108 Yes.
The mail settings page will briefly display this message:
"Error: Login for outgoing server failed. Server responded with: TLS handshake failed. Reason: Net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR".
Then it changes to a green "Verified". But emails still don't send.
Have you modified Cookies Settings?
Tried re adding the accounts info?
You could change the SSL/TLS type and put it right back again.
Do not Remove/Add the account, the Outbox Mails would be lost.
And wait for other to reply if still happens.
@Zalex108 Thanks for your reply. I deleted all cookies using the File/Tools/Delete Browsing Data when the problem started. Didn't help.
Specifically what account info? I have deleted and removed server settings, this did not help. Including SSL/TLS settings.
@trendfirst said in Emails Not Sending:
@Zalex108 Thanks for your reply. I deleted all cookies using the File/Tools/Delete Browsing Data when the problem started. Didn't help.
I meant, whether did it before, as a reason for the problem.
Now, another thing
Specifically what account info? I have deleted and removed server settings, this did not help. Including SSL/TLS settings.
There, on the Settings / Mail / Accounts
Have you tried to send an email directly online on that account?
Just to know whether there's a problem between V and the Server or it's in the Server itself.
The problem occurred before deleting cookies, and remained after cookies were deleted.
My Vivaldi email account is the only one that appears in Settings/Mail/Accounts. So yes, all the emails I am attempting to send are from that account.
@trendfirst said in Emails Not Sending:
The problem occurred before deleting cookies, and remained after cookies were deleted.
My Vivaldi email account is the only one that appears in Settings/Mail/Accounts. So yes, all the emails I am attempting to send are from that account.
Yes,
But I refer to go to the Mail service to its online site and try to send a mail from there
OK, thanks for that clarification. I sent several emails from webmail.vivaldi.net and they all were sent.
Ok,
So.
You are with a Vivaldi Webmail account
Added locally to the Mail feature within Vivaldi browser and can't send the new mails from it
Ok
I've checked the status and looked fine
Maybe other users have more ideas to help
Can't check on my side now
mib2berlin
@trendfirst
I send several test mails today from vivaldi.net accounts, one to your address for testing.
Does this happen after the update from 6.4 to 6.5?
It could be a third party security software, Avast was blocking the Vivaldi mail client on a friends PC, for example, after an update of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Yes, this has happened after the update to 6.5. Never had the issue before.
edwardp Ambassador
@trendfirst Make sure the mail server settings are the same as shown here.
If you are using OAuth, please that OAuth only works with IMAP, not POP3.
@edwardp I am not using OAuth. Settings are as shown in your link.
-
is the correct time configured at your system?
mib2berlin
@trendfirst
I saw you are on Linux so no AV software, maybe it is an extension, they can really do strange things in Vivaldi.
Start Vivaldi in a terminal with
--disable-extensionsto sort this out.
Did you got my test mail?
Cheers, mib
@derDay Date, timezone, time all correct.
@mib2berlin The username you see here is only for forum use. I do not use it for email, not logged in as that user, so no I did not get your test email. But I am having no problems receiving email, only sending.
trendfirst
@mib2berlin Running Vivaldi from terminal with extensions disabled yields the following output:
vivaldi --disable-extensions [5473:5478:1226/141347.773111:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(975)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -107 [5431:5431:1226/141347.774518:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "[ERROR][2023-12-26T21:13:47.774Z][1][[email protected]][smtp.vivaldi.net] SMTP Client Error: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141347.776244:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - outbox]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Failed to send: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141347.777264:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [5431:5431:1226/141347.777394:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [5473:5478:1226/141354.804173:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(975)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -107 [5431:5431:1226/141354.806198:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "[ERROR][2023-12-26T21:13:54.805Z][2][[email protected]][smtp.vivaldi.net] SMTP Client Error: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141354.809426:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - outbox]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Failed to send: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141354.811788:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [5431:5431:1226/141354.815800:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [5473:5478:1226/141355.234635:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(975)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -107 [5431:5431:1226/141355.235362:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "[ERROR][2023-12-26T21:13:55.235Z][3][[email protected]][smtp.vivaldi.net] SMTP Client Error: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141355.236867:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - outbox]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Failed to send: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [5431:5431:1226/141355.238436:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [5431:5431:1226/141355.238561:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Socket not found", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0)
