Hello, wondering if anyone else is having this problem, but yesterday and today I was trying to download a very large file and I noticed that during the download the UI badly lags, and the problems go away when I'm not doing the download. Some examples of what I noticed:

When I click on a different tab, it takes a few seconds for the tab to get highlighted and the content on that tab to appear.

When I right click on a tab to open the menu, it takes a few seconds for it to appear.

When I open the download panel, the progress data will intermittently freeze for a few seconds before "catching up" by updating the values quickly several times a second.

I'm also having trouble finishing the download, it takes about 2 hours and on the past two attempts Vivaldi has prematurely stopped downloading and marked it as done. However, I don't know if this is also a problem with Vivaldi or if it's a problem with my network. Trying the download on a different browser now.

When I have been getting the lag, I did check the process CPU usage and it was not very high, also I am running on an SSD and 24GB of RAM so the bottleneck are not any of those things either.