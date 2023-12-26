Where is "send" button to forward a message?
Had put in some addresses to forward a message but could not find the "send" button.
Message ended up in draft folder.
Still can't find the send button there either.
edwardp Ambassador
The Send icon is on the toolbar seen when you are in a mail composition tab.
If you do not see this, then right-click the toolbar and select Customize Toolbar. You will see a Send icon, just drag-and-drop the icon to the toolbar.
That's odd!
Couldn't see it before.
Wish i had tho.
Not pleasing to write for support for nothing.