Extensions won't install
-
I'm trying to install extensions for LastPass and Dark Reader. They just won't load. Spinner keeps going and going but never gets anywhere. No error messages.
I'm running Windows 10 with PCMatic.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ronottenwess I can not test LastPass.
Extension Dark Reader installs for me on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 / Win 11 23H2.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ronottenwess If you use a test profile, do the extensions install then in this new profile?
I suspect PCMatic for blocking the extensions.
-
Yes, they loaded as expected into the new profile.
Now, what do I need to do to get them into my "main" profile?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ronottenwess I would suggest to open Extension manager (Ctrl+Shift+E), note all extension names, remove all extensions and reinstall one-by-one.
If that does not help, you need to add Vivaldi as allowed.
https://www.pcmatic.com/allowlist/
-
Hi
Any of those disabled?
Arrow points to the most important on that.
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Start a Backup plan or Template Profile if not done so yet.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
OK. The whitelist for PCMatic did not solve the problem. And, yes, web store is enabled.
-
So,
Try disabling all 3 Google Options
Restart
Enable them again
Restart
Try
-
@Zalex108 : No joy in Mudville. But I am getting this message: Download error: download interrupted.
-
I remember that,
IIRC, was related to some security problem.
Check at
chrome://downloads
Some files may get the "This file may harm your computer..." notification but do not appear on V Download place but appears on Chrome's.
Check whether is that.
-
That appears to be what happened.. I can see the downloads in my vcivaldi downloads. All have been blocked as you indicated. I picked the latest and got it into my downlaods file. Now, how do I get it into vivaldi and what is blocking it?
-
If the extensions are still not installed since the broken timeline, open both tabs, store and downloads, tile them and try the installation to get fast access to the allow option.
About what is the reason,
Not sure.
Have you modified any
chrome://flagsor
chrome://settings?
Check it and restore suspicious settings/flags
Maybe you have some downloads Manager extension or security extension.
Or an old Vivaldi version since it's not mentioned.
-
@Zalex108 : My vivaldi is up-to-date. I have not modified any settings that I can recall.
I am goingg to hang it up for as bit and chase some other rabbits.
Thanks for all your help.
Happy New Year!
-
You could side load it for the moment.
Ask when wanting to get into it.
Happy New Years!
-
To SideLoad them
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81939/guide-export-import-extensions-crx/
Easiest way
https://robwu.nl/crxviewer/