Hi folks, Merry Christmas.

I would like to understand how sync really works (or does not work). I have got a lot of tabs open on my desktop, and one or two on my iphone. It was going on quite a while, but the tabs remained as they were in both browsers. Today, as I opened my desktop browser, all of my open tabs have been disappeared and I found that the desktop browser has been apparently synced to that of iphone. I was under the impression that sync has been working both ways and I would not lose any information by it. I wish to know whether it is the way sync should be working at all and if there would be any means to get my opened tabs back on my desktop browser. If not, I think I would abandon using Vivaldi on IOS as this sync feature would be just a way to lose out on browsing experience and efficient keeping hold of information for future perusal. Thanks.