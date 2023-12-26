moving tabs on vivaldi is laggy
eliardnotneru
the vivaldi UI is laggy as hell, moving alot of tabs is a pain, i wonder whats up with that and if it will be fixed
see the video for example
https://youtu.be/AUEda6x_kg8
notice how there is a small delay between the movement of my mouse and the movement of the tab i dragged, and this is with only one tab, multiple tabs generate way more lag and can even freeze my browser for a couple seconds, i tested this both with and without hardware acceleration enabled, same results
here are my specss
i3 550 3.2 ghz
4 gb ram
nvidia GT 710
its old but not enough to excuse this lag
Hi,
Add your OS and V Version on any report.
Also since when happens.
Try with the same amount of tabs on a clean Profile.
Also, show how many Tabs do you have open.
Tested with they Hibernated, awaken...?
Open the Vivaldi Task Manager and the OS Task Manager in Performance View.
Put them all aside to view them all and repeat the Tab movement.
Many tabs, extensions, cache, History.... can slow the Browser Performance.
Try and record this on a clean and your regular Profile to see their response.
Check this too
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@eliardnotneru
Hi, how many tabs do you have and are background tabs hibernated?
I guess with 4GB more than 60-70 open tabs are not possible and your system starts swapping on the hard disk.
Check this in the Windows task manager.
This is Vivaldi with ~70 tabs:
Cheers, mib
eliardnotneru
so i tested with a clean profile, the huge amount of tabs created the lag, which does not make sense because they are all hibernated, im making an asumption here but vivaldi is probably trying to recalculate the position of all 100+ tabs, which it should not need to
my point with this thread is that there is room to improve here, i just wonder if the devs will try to make things better
mib2berlin
@eliardnotneru
This is a user forum, the developer don't read here.
The Vivaldi team try to change the Chromium source code as little as possible and the Chromium developer don't care about low memory systems.
4 GB is simply to low today.
You can try to organize your tabs in workspaces and hibernate these, no idea if this help for your issue.
Cheers, mib
