the vivaldi UI is laggy as hell, moving alot of tabs is a pain, i wonder whats up with that and if it will be fixed

see the video for example

https://youtu.be/AUEda6x_kg8

notice how there is a small delay between the movement of my mouse and the movement of the tab i dragged, and this is with only one tab, multiple tabs generate way more lag and can even freeze my browser for a couple seconds, i tested this both with and without hardware acceleration enabled, same results

here are my specss

i3 550 3.2 ghz

4 gb ram

nvidia GT 710

its old but not enough to excuse this lag