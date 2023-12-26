Sending a mail I would like the text input as 90% of the screen
-
JennyCordingley
I have a small monitor and bad eyesight. Is there any way I can move some of the (currently) unwanted information from the screen while I am typing the body of the email, as with large fonts the layout is not great, thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@JennyCordingley
Hi, you can hide some elements with Crtl+F11 and all with F11.
You can send the mail with Ctrl+Enter then.
May you check changing the user interface scale in Settings > Appearance.
Cheers, mib
-
JennyCordingley
thanks, ill try that next time.