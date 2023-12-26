HI Guys

Trying to workout if Omnibox is it never going to be added i checked forums but it seems a little confusing. Some say they are using it some say never going to be added!

I have a productivity app that i use all day and some parts use the omnibox for url completion and to run a snippet on the result. This app has a very responsive team and it works on all Chromium browsers accept Vivaldi.

They say they have reached out with the following

"Vivaldi has poor support for Chrome extension features, including typing tb<spacebar>. Vivaldi doesn't have the Chrome omnibox, so this feature doesn't work. This was reported elsewhere, and the Vivaldi team doesn't plan to fix this."

So i am not bashing on Vivaldi but would like to know the current stance. It seems counter productive to say you have the most productive browser but bocking text expanders.

But if that is the final decision then i will have to probably go back to Brave which i didn't want to do