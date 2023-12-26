@mib2berlin The issue has resolved itself. When I returned to my inbox, which I had left open, the last message I had looked at, which had shown only links, now displayed as previously, with the 'load external content' button above the message, as it always had in the past. I didn't do anything in my Mail app since the last time I viewed that message -- I posted to the Forum directly from there -- it just changed all by itself! Other messages in different email accounts which had not displayed as expected are also now back to normal. It's odd that after several days of having to click open links in my messages to see what they were, as soon as I tried to find how fix it, it fixed itself. Anyway, all good now. Thanks for replying.