Mail not displaying in preview pane
I used to click on an item in my inbox and have the entire message displayed in the preview pane. If I wanted, I could just read it right there without opening the message or a part of it in a browser tab. Now, the preview display is just lines of text linking to content that can't be seen before it is opened. I don't see anywhere in Settings to change this. I'm running V6.5.3206.48 in Ubuntu 22.04. If I have described the issue well enough, can someone tell me how to get it back to the way it was before? Thanks in advance.
mib2berlin
@frankp
Hi, can you add a screen shot of such a mail, please?
I you not allow external content the preview look like this:
For example.
@mib2berlin The issue has resolved itself. When I returned to my inbox, which I had left open, the last message I had looked at, which had shown only links, now displayed as previously, with the 'load external content' button above the message, as it always had in the past. I didn't do anything in my Mail app since the last time I viewed that message -- I posted to the Forum directly from there -- it just changed all by itself! Other messages in different email accounts which had not displayed as expected are also now back to normal. It's odd that after several days of having to click open links in my messages to see what they were, as soon as I tried to find how fix it, it fixed itself. Anyway, all good now. Thanks for replying.
Pesala Ambassador
@frankp Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@Pesala I can't find the check post as correct answer button.