I have address auto-complete disabled with the intention of using my default search engine by default, and having the option to choose from the dropdown list of suggestions with up/down on the keyboard. But regardless of whether the "Enabled" option of "Address Auto-Complete" is checked or not, the first drop down option is selected

Pressing enter here causes Vivaldi to navigate to the bookmark codesearch.isocpp.org (in spite of the address bar not being filled with the URL). Desired behaviour is to search (in this case, with Bing).

Version info:

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b

OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3086)

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --disable-features=HardwareMediaKeyHandling --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml