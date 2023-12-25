Disabling Address Auto-Complete has no effect
-
I have address auto-complete disabled with the intention of using my default search engine by default, and having the option to choose from the dropdown list of suggestions with up/down on the keyboard. But regardless of whether the "Enabled" option of "Address Auto-Complete" is checked or not, the first drop down option is selected
Pressing enter here causes Vivaldi to navigate to the bookmark codesearch.isocpp.org (in spite of the address bar not being filled with the URL). Desired behaviour is to search (in this case, with Bing).
Version info:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3086)
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --disable-features=HardwareMediaKeyHandling --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ybab321 You need to search always first? Try to change dropdown menu priority and move Search up in list?
-
Blinks slowly. That works, thank you!
I guess I simply don't understand what the address auto-complete option does. My problem is resolved though, so thanks again
-
This is the same issue that I noted here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93176/address-bar-broken?_=1703539382290
Basically the first item in the dropdown is always selected so you can't use search unless there's no dropdown match or you have the search/go to option selected for the dropdown in the first option.