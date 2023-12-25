Brower crashes after a few seconds of usage.
I've been trying to download this browser to help with my memory usage but it crashed after a few seconds of usage while trying to import my browser settings. If this helps I have also had this problem with Opera GX, I do not receive this problem with Chrome or Firefox. Is this a problem with Chromium?
@aace1 said in Brower crashes after a few seconds of usage.:
while trying to import my browser settings.
Which browser data had you tried to import?
@DoctorG I was trying to import from Chrome.
@aace1 Which Vivaldi version?
Which Chrome version?
I was on the lastest version of Vivaldi and Version 120.0.6099.111 (Official Build) (64-bit)
of Chrome.
@aace1 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@aace1 Import from Chromium 120.0.6099.130 to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 works. No crash.
@aace1 Opera GX is (still based on) chromium. Have you tried to import only something to see if some data in particular trigger the crash for you?