PIP Video more function
- Make "full screen" button popup video
- Add "video speed" button like on Youtube
Here is example of a good expirience of pip picture
Pesala Ambassador
@scoolo78 Please vote for Fullscreen in PIP.
@scoolo78 Didn't know the second was actually possible... in the meanwhile: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/global-speed-controllo-de/jpbjcnkcffbooppibceonlgknpkniiff
@Hadden89 It would be great if such options were built in. The pip function in vivaldi are very neutered