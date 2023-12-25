Has the unique ID been removed?
Montiverdi
Four years ago, Vivaldi announced that it was working towards removing the unique ID that was on every download.
Now, four years later, I cannot find on the web any mention of this having being accomplished.
QUESTION 1: Could you confirm that the unique ID, and the counting, and the telemetry back to base, have all been terminated.
QUESTION 2: Is there any other Vivaldi privacy issue that has not been terminated?
mib2berlin
Hi, do you have the source of this announcement?
-
Both this 2019 Blog post -> https://vivaldi.com/blog/how-we-count-our-users/
and this Help page -> https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/how-we-count-our-users/
indicate that Vivaldi wanted to move away from using unique IDs.