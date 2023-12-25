Is there a way to reset the Workspace & Theme Switching Correctly
Is there a way to reset the Workspace & Theme Switching Correctly mine is completely broken. The main issue is the custom icons is broken in the settings panel.
I have tried deleting all my workspaces and themes and starting from scratch but it keeps remembering my old deleted settings even after reboots.
HI sorry but my system will not allow me to set a custom icon i am in my standard theme !!!! I am no longer seeing
See my full settings here
All the swapping workspaces and changing themes works perfectly but the custom icons will not allow a change it looks like a bug been very flaky from outset.
Uness i am missing a setting but i have gone back to begiining and tried re creating from scratch but still broken
I have also tried
Hi,
Look at this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps
After the Profile bckp, go to the Themes | at Preferences entry
Edit/Remove them from there and check.
Search for Icons too since that guide is previous to the Custom Icons Feature.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 does not work still cannot see Current Active theme !
I have none of these folders and the guide is very old
I dont have Profile or Vivaldi Technologies or VLAB folders
Only have a Default as only 1 user and none of these are in there or in Vivald root!
Those are my Paths.
Your's are there.
It's not a Folder what has to be modified it's a file.
Preferences
You've arrived.
The folders to back up are there ,the Default and each Profile1,2,3...
If any.
There's the oficial links to check and except few things, the rest are up to date.
At least to found it.
Read the guide.
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
Hi, you are test many things, I would rename or move the profile folder "Default" in your .config/vivaldi to a save place.
Vivaldi create a new profile at next start, all clean.
If you use Vivaldi sync you get Vivaldi in a working state (Passwords, Bookmarks, most settings) in 5 minutes.
Cheers, mib
Thank for trying to help but not sure what your are taking about!
I donot see any of those files which you say are there.
I have read the post several times but a lot is very complicated for a noob.
I have no profiles so why you say back up 1,2,3 where do you see them?
I have no files or folder called Profile or Vivaldi Technologies or VLAB but you say you can see them!
The guide in no way explains how to reset the custom icons feature and workspaces.
Why does not removing them and resetting work ?
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
You have at least one profile, this is the folder "Default".
In the folder all your settings are stored, the file "Preferences" too.
If you create another profile, it would called "Profile 1", and so forth.
Many user have profiles for work, private, fun or whatever.
You can have different settings, bookmarks in each profile, for example.
Follow the @mib2berlin steps and read the Guides later.
It's all there.
I've answered your questions allready.
@mib2berlin yes i have used Profile in Brave Firefox and Edge over the years.
So i get the concept but i was trying to utilise the workspaces as it fits my need and is very quick IMHO.
But i am finding the custom icons very flaky the workspaces and theme switching works fine. Just the icons area is broke i was just trying to fix it but i will try anew profile.