Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for the default Bing search.
Thx for the fixes!
Подскажите пожалуйста, что за проблема с закрытием вкладок, спустя какое-то время вкладки просто перестают реагировать на закрытие(через контекстное меню, крестик, хот-кеи) временно спасает только ребут браузера. Спасибо
mib2berlin
@spectrumH
Hi, bug VB-102368
Tabs are not closing if clicking close-button within the tab or "Close tab" within context Menu
is fixed internally.
Check the next change logs for the bug number in the next 6.5 update.
Cheers, mib