Sign in with google.com popup
-
Does anybody else get this popup to sign into some websites using your Google account? I've seen it on medium.com (as pictured) and codeproject.com so far. It seems to be part of Vivaldi/Chromium as it escapes the Vivaldi window and obscures parts of the Vivaldi UI.
Anybody know how to disable this?
-
So this seems to just be an iframe on the page. This might actually just be some weird interaction between the iframe that serves this popup and a css customization I have in Vivaldi that makes it behave this way.
I dismissed it and can't get it to come back so that's good, but also can't really look into it more.
-
Just in case someone else stumbles across this, it looks like it can be disabled in your google account if you don't feel like adding it to your ad blocker: https://myaccount.google.com/connections/settings
-
@timconner Is a bit strange the popup flies away the webpage frame (so it could be a modding issue) but looks like just the standard google web sign-in which can be disabled, as you pointed out.
-
Would be related to Blocking level cookies too, 3rd Party, Session...