closing one instance of Vivaldi closes Vivaldi with another profile
I often use two instances of Vivaldi with two profiles at the same time. For about 3 weeks now, when I close one instance of Vivaldi, the Vivaldi with the other profile is also closed. What could this be?
I have deactivated all extensions in both.
mib2berlin
@enompado
Hi, we had a bug report VB-102692
Vivaldi crashes if you have 2 instances open with different user profiles.
I tried to reproduce this with open main profile, then second profile.
The user report if he close the main profile the second profile close (Crash), too.
I cant reproduce this.
But I test on Linux, maybe this is a Windows only issue, I can test this later on Windows 11.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@enompado
Cant reproduce it on Windows 11 either but this was only a quick test.
Open profile one, then two, close one, no crash.
The bug reporter add a crash log file for the developers to check why this crash happen.
It does make a difference how you close Vivaldi, using the X button or Quit from the file menu, can you check this, please?
Cheers, mib
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2
It does make a difference how you close Vivaldi, using the X button or Quit from the file menu, can you check this, please?
No
DoctorG Ambassador
@enompado said in closing one instance of Vivaldi closes Vivaldi with another profile:
I often use two instances of Vivaldi with two profiles at the same time.
How do you started these two with different profiles?