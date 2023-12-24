All my passwords are gone
-
Hello. I have sync enabled and it was working fine, but now suddenly all my passwords have dissapeared. I though it could be a sync error so I tried login again, clean cache, but it didn't help. Can please anyone tell me if this is a know sync bug or what could have possibly happened?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Check at
vivaldi://sync-internals/and look at Passwords.
Try to check on Desktop and See / Export the Passwords form Settings.
Passwords
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels | Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus | Guides | FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Back up for V Data Profile
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps