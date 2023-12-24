so basically the old rep and latest version of the exe doesn't work anymore. and the original developer hasn't replied in months. So i decided to change the code a bit of the rep and recompile it. however i am not that tech savvy and it still doesn't fully work. it doesn't inject the js files nor the css. here is my reworked exe for anyone wondering. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iCjfXuOiJB1ETffuApn2GoB9J0NGu5Ck?usp=sharing just go to the modmanager.exe and launch it.

and here is the file that i have customized from the original rep https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QP5TFtJRv_xfpBP6e5aEGpJqmhDsXyvr/view?usp=sharing .

if u can't find the original rep: https://gitlab.com/Neur0toxine/vivaldimodmanager/tags.

thank you all for collaborating in advance