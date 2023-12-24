help vivaldi mod js/css manager windows
so basically the old rep and latest version of the exe doesn't work anymore. and the original developer hasn't replied in months. So i decided to change the code a bit of the rep and recompile it. however i am not that tech savvy and it still doesn't fully work. it doesn't inject the js files nor the css. here is my reworked exe for anyone wondering. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iCjfXuOiJB1ETffuApn2GoB9J0NGu5Ck?usp=sharing just go to the modmanager.exe and launch it.
and here is the file that i have customized from the original rep https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QP5TFtJRv_xfpBP6e5aEGpJqmhDsXyvr/view?usp=sharing .
if u can't find the original rep: https://gitlab.com/Neur0toxine/vivaldimodmanager/tags.
thank you all for collaborating in advance
for the mods please don't merge this into there and rename this title to better serve and track new users into the post, since that original post has been inactive for months.