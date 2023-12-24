Express panel images
Always not show images on express panel for https://gamedev.ru and https://dtf.ru/new
Remove and add.
Reinstall browser.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64 бита) Версия 0eec5d00da5f8e6dff3d9f7aec7d23ed50ce7479 ОС Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
mib2berlin
@cinme
Hi, this is a bug: VB-102214
bookmark thumbnail is sometimes lost
A developer is assigned to fix this, I hope we get it fixed in a minor update of Vivaldi 6.5.
I disabled to sync bookmarks, this seems to solve it for the moment.
Cheers, mib