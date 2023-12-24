Vivaldi takes 17 seconds for me to launch
I have a i5-10400 and Vivaldi seems to be taking too long to launch. I have it installed on a NVME and it wasn't happening before. Version is 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Specs: Intel i5-10400, 16 GB RAM, AMD RX6600, 1 TB Team MP33 NVMe, Windows 11 22H2
mib2berlin
@Sprout22
Hi, this sounds like a third party security software block Vivaldi, this happen sometimes after an Vivaldi update.
Or lazy loading is disabled and Vivaldi load 100 tabs at start.
Check in the Windows task manager if other software using high CPU or Vivaldi use CPU and disk at start.
The lazy loading setting is in vivaldi://settings/general/.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 cold start is < 2-3 seconds on Windows 11, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib