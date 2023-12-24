Vivaldi closes when I open a private window
Recently I have noticed that when I try to open a New Private Window that Vivaldi can shutdown. This has happened a handful of times over the last two weeks.
At first I thought I had clicked the close on the menu by mistake.
But it just happened to me a few minutes ago. I checked the Windows Event Logs and there is no sign in there of Vivaldi crashing.
Has anyone else seen this behaviour?
mib2berlin
@dcleland
Hi, this is a bug: VB-99792
Crash while creating Private Window
It seems very hard to fix, totally random for some user but it has high priority.
I can open 30 private windows without crash in a row, 31 crash but not always, for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the info.
I think the main problem with fixing it is that it is hard to reproduce. As you said you can open a private window lots of times without a crash.