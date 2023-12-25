Un-categorize as Mailing List
Mails sent from my mass mailing service (actually tests of campaigns) are apparently being automatically categorized as Mailing List (and are therefore gone from my Unread, in which I don't want to see mailing lists).
Is there a way to stop this behaviour? I saw a feature in the Mailing List editor that enables designating a mail as 'Not a Mailing List' for uncategorized lists, using the list ID, but I can't find these mails in the Mailing Lists - neither by sender name or email - therefore I can't know what their ID is. The Search on mailing lists finds them (by subject) - but I have no clue which of the >100+ mailing lists is the one containing them. Ideas anyone?