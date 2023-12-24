[FIXED in snapshot] Youtube page in Vivaldi disrespects key shortcuts
Hi,
first my version:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 370be63394629a4227dfb9ba8115670c84517017
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
Since about a year, the youtube webpage, opened in Vivaldi, started ignoring Vivaldi shortcuts like ^tab (change tab) or ^w (close tab), also senselessly changing it's own shortcuts like <-, ->, f, c, mostly into "skip to start".
It's that irritating that i keep a Firefox around mostly for Youtube watching.
I'd like to know if this problem occurs for other users, too.
regards,
rec00k
DoctorG Ambassador
@rec00k Can not reproduce your issue with current Stable 6.5.3206.42 Win 11.
Hi,
shame on me, i already posted this here in may 2022:
@rec00k said in Problem with shortcut keys on YouTube:
@tsunamiz
since several months and updates, a normal Youtube page uses totally scrambled hotkeys.
Funny enough, if i edit the URL, substituting "/embed/" for the "/watch?v=", the keys are assigned normal again.
But that's a hassle, and some videos Youtube doesn't want to deliver embedded, too.
@DoctorG ok i'll look for an update to that version...
But since this persists apparently since 2022, i'm not hoping.
@rec00k Please give a link to such YT video.
@DoctorG sorry, not necessary, because:
- it happens to every youtube page
- also, i now installed vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.39-1_amd64.deb (the problem persists)
- and installed as well vivaldi-snapshot_6.5.3222.3-1_amd64.deb, where it is fixed, hurrah!
So i'll just sit tight and wait for the fix to trickle into stable. I'd call that a silver lining to the cloud.
Thanks for the support, and have a merry Christmas!
regards,
rec00k
is there a way to prepend "FIXED in snapshot" to the title?
Seen, and done. Thx!
I tried at https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sdeKJbnWb9M , started video and could close with Ctrl+W.