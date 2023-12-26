[FIXED by deactivated extension] Youtube page in Vivaldi disrespects key shortcuts
Hi,
first my version:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 370be63394629a4227dfb9ba8115670c84517017
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
Since about a year, the youtube webpage, opened in Vivaldi, started ignoring Vivaldi shortcuts like ^tab (change tab) or ^w (close tab), also senselessly changing it's own shortcuts like <-, ->, f, c, mostly into "skip to start".
It's that irritating that i keep a Firefox around mostly for Youtube watching.
I'd like to know if this problem occurs for other users, too.
regards,
rec00k
@rec00k Can not reproduce your issue with current Stable 6.5.3206.42 Win 11.
Hi,
shame on me, i already posted this here in may 2022:
@DoctorG ok i'll look for an update to that version...
But since this persists apparently since 2022, i'm not hoping.
@rec00k Please give a link to such YT video.
@DoctorG sorry, not necessary, because:
- it happens to every youtube page
- also, i now installed vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.39-1_amd64.deb (the problem persists)
- and installed as well vivaldi-snapshot_6.5.3222.3-1_amd64.deb, where it is fixed, hurrah!
So i'll just sit tight and wait for the fix to trickle into stable. I'd call that a silver lining to the cloud.
Thanks for the support, and have a merry Christmas!
regards,
rec00k
is there a way to prepend "FIXED in snapshot" to the title?
Seen, and done. Thx!
I tried at https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sdeKJbnWb9M , started video and could close with Ctrl+W.
also, that version 6.5.3206.39-1, compared to the 6.4.... i used before, lost the search from address bar functionality.
i now updated to vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.42-1_amd64.deb, where the search from address bar functionality is back to normal again.
The Youtube problem persists, i'm sorry to say.
Tested with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jeFzLkldY0 .
regards,
rec00k
@DoctorG i'm sorry, the latest stable on Linux with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jeFzLkldY0 still doesn't want to heed ^L, ^W, F, or Cursor keys. Sorry for the mistaken success post.
mib2berlin
@rec00k
Hi, except W all keys work for me on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48, Linux with enabled or disabled Vivaldi ad blocker.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Works for me stable_6.5.3206.48 on Debian 12 KDE.
Hi,
thanks for the heads-up. Updated again to vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.48-1_amd64.deb on Debian 12 Bookworm, XFCE 4.18.
But no joy, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBcflqPNhCY (what i just had found to test) still had the problem. The earlier https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jeFzLkldY0 too, so i guess it's still not working in my setup.
vivaldi-snapshot_6.5.3222.3-1_amd64.deb still does it Ok.
@mib2berlin i now tested this in a private window in that last Vivaldi stable, and there it works. Any thoughts on an expanded diagnosis? 8^)
Otherwise i'll just wait for the next release, methinks one will come through right soon.
regards,
rec00k
@rec00k If all works in private window, you have broken settings or a extension which cause the issue.
If you start from shell (Terminal) with:
vivaldi --disable-extensions
and keys work, then a extension is the culprit..
The try to start normally without such paramater, disable all xtensions in extension manager (Ctrl+Shift+E), enable one extension, test on youtube if keys work again, if yes enable next extension, and so on until it does not work, the you have the bad extension.
@DoctorG Very estimated dragon lady,
that did it, yay!
The culprit seems to be
"'Improve YouTube!' (for YouTube & Videos)
Off
Description
YouTube, tidy + smart? Youtube video youtube player size youtube color ad skip speed volume channel skipper tags playlist hide
Version
4.506"
of which there seems to be no newer update on its webpage https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/improve-youtube-beta/lodjfjlkodalimdjgncejhkadjhacgki .
Deactivated, works now in stable.
Thxalot!
best regards,
rec00k
@rec00k Congrats
Now you can use Vivaldi Stable as you like.
PS: If you like, report issue to extension developer at
https://improvedtube.com/contact ; perhaps they can investigate and fix their extension.