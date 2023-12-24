Bug: Xbox cloud application extension does not hide title bar when in fullscreen
Bug:
The Xbox cloud application extension does not hide title bar when in fullscreen. I wonder if anyone actually tested this before releasing as this is so obvious issue and looks to be easy fixable by e.g. a setting. Literally no-one wants this title bar to be visible so hiding should be on by default. It should appear only when mouse cursor is moved on the title bar - default behaviour as in all other full screen applications in macOS. Note, this title bar does not appear when played in Safari.