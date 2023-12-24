stretch the sidebar window
Why can't I stretch the sidebar window? Has this feature been removed from the browser?
Почему я не могу растянуть окно боковой панели? Была ли эта функция удалена из браузера?
I've set my width, but I still can't stretch it.
Pesala Ambassador
@kridkon It is a known issue. Until this bug is fixed, disable floating for that panel, resize it, then set it back to floating.
@Pesala and which version doesn't have this problem?
mib2berlin
@kridkon
Hi, Vivaldi 6.4 does not have this issue, it is a regression in 6.5.
If you think about downgrade, this is not recommended and will break your user profile.
The fix is tagged for Vivaldi 6.5, I guess the next minor update will get it.
Next Year.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@kridkon Snapshot 6.5.3222.3
Install the Snapshot as a Standalone Version so that it does not interfere with your settings for the Stable release.