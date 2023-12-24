Chaos in mail! Can't access webmail, can't send or receive e-mails from my "@vivaldi.net" account.
-
I have two emails, one with a vivaldi address, another with a google address. The google address works great (login with OAuth), no problems. My vivaldi on the other hand, not so much.
When installing Vivaldi browser, I decided upon the built-in mail option rather than the webmail. <- This (I have a lot of unread emails on my google account )
After my rookie setup was all done and over, I tried to sign in to a website with my vivaldi account. For verification, they sent an email to my inbox, I never received it. Contacted their support, never responded. Tried to message a friend something, found my email in the "outbox" and it refused to send it. Sent it with my other mail instead. Got frustrated, so I tried to go on the webmail..
Help me..
-
@yazzyyassin
Hi, you cant login anywhere with your Vivaldi account, this is a Google service Vivaldi not offer.
The Webmail address is http://mail.vivaldi.net
really strange.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Hello brother,
If I can't actually send, receive or use the email, what's the point in even having it? This has to be a troubleshooting problem or something with my configs.
Again, I went to the webmail, here's my page.
Cheers
-
@yazzyyassin
Hm, if I open mail.vivaldi.net I get this:
The internal mail client work fine, I use it all day.
The server settings should look like:
-
Interesting. Thanks.
Mine looks the same, just different names. So, I assume the problem comes from another source?
Nevertheless, cheers!
-
Actually, there is a difference?! Looking closer, you have a verified checkmark. I don't. I have another checkmark "offline".
My other account (Gmail) doesn't have this. It has "verified".
I can't quite get a screenshot. I'll try to get to the bottom of this. Thanks.
-
@yazzyyassin
I see you are a new user, it take some time to get your mail account enabled.
Vivaldi use a reputation system to avoid spammers.
-
yazzyyassin
Till then can I like use the mail, or is it just.. there..? I would of course like to use it, than to create another gmail account.
-
@yazzyyassin
Do you really read the whole text?
This means that new users will not be able to use Vivaldi Webmail immediately after creating the account. They’ll have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”.
-
Interesting. Well, guess that skimming isn't going to cut it, apologies. Thanks!
-
Woah, I'm verified. I guess that solves that. My email isn't working still. I probably have to restart. Thanks all.
-
@yazzyyassin building enough reputation to use the @vivaldi.net address takes some time. None of us know how long it takes, but I don't think you'll be able to use the Vivaldi address any time soon. Any other IMAP or POP3 accounts you have with other providers should work just fine in the email client.