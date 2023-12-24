I have two emails, one with a vivaldi address, another with a google address. The google address works great (login with OAuth), no problems. My vivaldi on the other hand, not so much.

When installing Vivaldi browser, I decided upon the built-in mail option rather than the webmail. <- This (I have a lot of unread emails on my google account )

After my rookie setup was all done and over, I tried to sign in to a website with my vivaldi account. For verification, they sent an email to my inbox, I never received it. Contacted their support, never responded. Tried to message a friend something, found my email in the "outbox" and it refused to send it. Sent it with my other mail instead. Got frustrated, so I tried to go on the webmail..

Help me..