Does Sync Still Exiist
I used to be be able to sync passwords and links across my browsers between two computers but I can't find the sync option anymore in settings.
Has it been removed.
I also tried to Export my passwords but the Export Button does not work.
I tried several times again and the export did work. Success.
mib2berlin
@cRunchy
Hi, sync exist, I would die if not.
The broken password export is a bug, this is reported and confirmed in the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@cRunchy said in Does Sync Still Exiist:
Export my passwords but the Export Button does not work.
Try at internal page chrome://password-manager/settings